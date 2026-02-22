Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 22.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ferguson from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE FERG opened at $255.08 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $271.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

