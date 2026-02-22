SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 392.6% in the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 160,876 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

