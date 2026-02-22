Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Financial Contrast

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Creative Realities 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $339.68 million 3.41 $135.68 million $0.81 9.05 Creative Realities $44.32 million 0.83 -$3.51 million ($0.87) -4.02

This table compares Yalla Group and Creative Realities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 42.29% 20.06% 17.73% Creative Realities -20.64% -10.24% -4.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Creative Realities on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

