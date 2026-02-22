99,494 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. $PFD Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $629,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: PFD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income by investing primarily in preferred securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes both U.S. and global preferred stocks, hybrid capital instruments and other fixed-income securities that pay fixed or adjustable dividends. It may also invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade issues to capture yield opportunities across credit quality tiers.

Since its inception in 2006, PFD has aimed to deliver attractive after-tax total returns by actively managing interest-rate and credit-risk exposure.

