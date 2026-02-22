Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Head to Head Comparison

Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Kaixin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaixin and Subaru”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin $31.53 million 0.00 -$40.97 million N/A N/A Subaru $30.77 billion 0.45 $2.23 billion $0.50 19.47

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kaixin and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Subaru 1 0 1 1 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Kaixin has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin N/A N/A N/A Subaru 2.27% 3.84% 2.05%

Summary

Subaru beats Kaixin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

