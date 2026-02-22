Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Shares of Michelin stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Michelin has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

