King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,650 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

