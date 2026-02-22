D. Boral Acquisition I (NASDAQ:DBCAU) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

D. Boral Acquisition I (NASDAQ:DBCAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

D. Boral Acquisition I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday.

D. Boral Acquisition I (NASDAQ: DBCAU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, organized to raise capital in a public offering and identify one or more business combinations with operating companies. It is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker DBCAU and, like other SPACs, was formed to provide a faster, sponsor‑driven route for a private company to become publicly listed through a merger or other business combination.

The company’s principal activities are those typical of a SPAC: sourcing and evaluating potential acquisition targets, conducting financial and legal due diligence, negotiating terms for a business combination, and managing funds raised in its IPO trust account pending completion of a qualifying transaction.

