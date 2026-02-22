NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 573,486 shares of company stock worth $35,791,937 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long‑term copper production and cash‑flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension

Freeport reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this materially reduces tenure/regulatory risk at Grasberg, bolsters the long‑term copper production and cash‑flow story, and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Scotiabank PT raise

Scotiabank raised its price target on FCX from $70 to $72 and kept an outperform rating — another broker lift that supports upside expectations and can attract buyer flows. Neutral Sentiment: Market and industry write‑ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Copper demand/sector rotation

Market and industry write‑ups are rotating capital into copper amid rising demand for wiring/infrastructure tied to AI and electrification; these macro narratives support commodity price tailwinds but benefit multiple miners, not just FCX. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re‑pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Narrative shift article

Coverage and valuation pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) are re‑pricing FCX on the new Grasberg assumptions and stronger copper outlook — helpful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. CFO SEC filing CAO SEC filing

Senior insiders sold stock this week: CFO Maree Robertson (48,500 shares) and CAO Ellie Mikes (11,000 shares) — sizable filings that can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk remains: analysts and sector commentary note the 2025 Grasberg mudflow’s lingering impact on near‑term production — delays to recovery would limit Freeport’s ability to immediately monetize stronger copper prices. Grasberg MOU and operational context

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Stories

