Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.6316.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $280.41 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

