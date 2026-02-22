NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.