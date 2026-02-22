EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $111,925.80 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $111,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,653,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,189,827.86. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $85,742.82.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

EverCommerce Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,030.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 547,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.