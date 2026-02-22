GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 8,036 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,342.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,972,000 after buying an additional 1,916,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 157.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

