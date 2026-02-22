Robert Jr. Spignesi Sells 38,327 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Jr. Spignesi sold 38,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $149,092.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,187,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,425.30. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $3.89 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

