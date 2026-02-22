NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $481.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

