CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 73.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

