Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $37.5440 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 1,388.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Backblaze in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter worth $79,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Backblaze

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.