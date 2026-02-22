ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $41.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.1250.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:MAN opened at $28.68 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 0.88.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast sharply to $1.13 from $0.97 — a meaningful upward revision for that quarter that could support upside to near‑term earnings expectations.

Zacks bumped Q1 2026 to $0.47 (from $0.44) and raised Q1 2027 to $1.09 (from $1.06), small but constructive upgrades for upcoming quarters.

Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $3.64 (from $3.61), and published a long‑range FY2028 estimate of $6.28 — indicating analysts see substantial earnings growth farther out.

ManpowerGroup announced updated executive severance letter agreements (governance/compensation update). This is primarily a corporate governance/legal housekeeping item; monitor for any context suggesting a leadership transition.

Media coverage explains a recent intraday rally in MAN (context piece on why shares were up earlier); useful for sentiment background but not new corporate news.

Zacks cut Q2 2026 EPS to $0.97 from $1.08 — the largest single near‑term downgrade reported, and a potential driver of downside in the next reported quarter.

Zacks trimmed Q2 2027 to $1.34 (from $1.39), and reduced Q3 2026 to $1.07 (from $1.11) and Q3 2027 to $1.23 (from $1.24) — a string of modest downgrades that point to some softening in mid‑cycle quarters.

Zacks slightly lowered FY2027 to $4.94 from $4.95 — a small cut but, combined with the quarter downgrades, contributes to today's negative sentiment.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 103.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

