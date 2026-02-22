Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.0940 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $95,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 123,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,339.06. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,735 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

