Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE RCUS opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, insider Richard Markus sold 4,494 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $99,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,737.52. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $153,185.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,063.12. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 265,887 shares of company stock worth $6,075,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,184,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $80,731,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,007,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

