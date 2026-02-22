JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $148.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $148,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,914,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $86.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.3357 dividend. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

