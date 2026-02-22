PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA kept CoreWeave in its Q4 2025 13F holdings, signaling continued confidence from a key AI‑infrastructure player; that institutional backing is a tailwind for CRWV. Read More.

Analyst/retail pieces highlight CoreWeave's strong revenue growth and market positioning for AI compute, supporting longer‑term upside narratives even amid near‑term volatility. Read More.

Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero or negligible values (likely reporting artifacts), so there's no clear short squeeze/covering dynamic apparent from the data.

Market commentary notes investors are cautious ahead of CoreWeave's upcoming earnings, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or issued notices about securities‑fraud class actions alleging that CoreWeave misled the market about its ability to scale and meet guidance; a wave of filings and reminder notices increases legal risk and potential costs. Read More. and Read More.

Report that Blue Owl Capital is struggling to secure debt financing for a $4B JV data‑center project spooked investors because that JV is material to CoreWeave's capacity expansion and revenue outlook. Financing uncertainty raises execution and timing risk. Read More.

Insider selling: a senior insider disclosed large share sales in mid‑February (multiple filings), which can be interpreted as reduced insider exposure and contributes to downward pressure. Read More.

Articles highlighting CoreWeave's high leverage (reported ~ $29B debt) versus backlog raise solvency and cash‑flow concerns; heavy debt amplifies downside if growth or financing slows. Read More.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,557,078.41. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $20,936,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824,391 shares of company stock valued at $407,486,932.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

