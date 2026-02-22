PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 767.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 122.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VONE opened at $312.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.79 and a 200-day moving average of $304.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $316.38.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.