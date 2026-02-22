PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,068 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 182.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,845,000 after buying an additional 120,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $114,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celanese by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 837,944 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, CFO Chuck Kyrish purchased 5,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Celanese Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CE opened at $54.09 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.13%.

Celanese News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celanese this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising price targets — Evercore ISI and others increased targets (Evercore reportedly added ~$18; Mizuho raised its target by ~$10), signaling analyst conviction that valuation has room to move higher. Read More.

Analysts are raising price targets — Evercore ISI and others increased targets (Evercore reportedly added ~$18; Mizuho raised its target by ~$10), signaling analyst conviction that valuation has room to move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho specifically boosted its price target to $55, providing near‑term analyst support for the stock. Read More.

Mizuho specifically boosted its price target to $55, providing near‑term analyst support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Celanese opened/expanded its Michigan Technology Center to accelerate customer innovation and engineered‑materials development in North America — a capital/innovation push that can improve product mix and long‑term growth in engineered materials. Read More.

Celanese opened/expanded its Michigan Technology Center to accelerate customer innovation and engineered‑materials development in North America — a capital/innovation push that can improve product mix and long‑term growth in engineered materials. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some broker notes are mixed: JPMorgan raised its target to $53 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited near‑term upside from their view. Read More.

Some broker notes are mixed: JPMorgan raised its target to $53 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited near‑term upside from their view. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup shows varied views across six analysts — helpful context but not uniformly bullish. Read More.

Analyst roundup shows varied views across six analysts — helpful context but not uniformly bullish. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings missed estimates: EPS $0.67 vs. $0.89 expected and revenue $2.20B vs. $2.25B expected; revenue down ~6.5% YoY and net margin was negative — the quarterly miss is the primary near‑term catalyst for weakness. Read More.

Q4 2025 earnings missed estimates: EPS $0.67 vs. $0.89 expected and revenue $2.20B vs. $2.25B expected; revenue down ~6.5% YoY and net margin was negative — the quarterly miss is the primary near‑term catalyst for weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.70–$0.85; while guidance provides some visibility, the combination of the miss and weaker revenue trajectory pressured sentiment. Read More.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

