HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 490.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,391.98. This represents a 59.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6%

CASY opened at $667.22 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.08 and a 12 month high of $678.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.81. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

