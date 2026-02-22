T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 231,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 221,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

