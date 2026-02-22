Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $327.5140 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 739.13 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,862.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total value of $590,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,375.75. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 922,407 shares of company stock valued at $75,653,893 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Report on KTOS

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prometheus Energetics (a JV that includes Kratos) broke ground on a new solid rocket motor campus in Indiana—this expands Kratos’ propulsion/energetics capability and supports longer‑term revenue potential. Prometheus Energetics Breaks Ground

Prometheus Energetics (a JV that includes Kratos) broke ground on a new solid rocket motor campus in Indiana—this expands Kratos’ propulsion/energetics capability and supports longer‑term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Kratos announced expanded roles in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs—operational wins in high‑priority defense segments that support multi‑year growth expectations. Kratos Expands Role In Hypersonics

Kratos announced expanded roles in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs—operational wins in high‑priority defense segments that support multi‑year growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development—a technical contract that reinforces its addressable market in hypersonics. Hypersonic Materials Contract

Kratos won a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development—a technical contract that reinforces its addressable market in hypersonics. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures are effectively zero/ambiguous (likely a reporting/data quirk) and are unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move.

Reported short‑interest figures are effectively zero/ambiguous (likely a reporting/data quirk) and are unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target—this published target sits well below recent trading levels and can directly weaken sentiment and trigger selling pressure. UBS Initiates Coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target—this published target sits well below recent trading levels and can directly weaken sentiment and trigger selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders disclosed sales (SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares at ~$88.08; Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares at ~$90.91). While both still hold large positions, the filings read as near‑term profit taking and likely added to downward pressure. Insider Sale Filings Insider Sale Filings 2

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.