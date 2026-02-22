Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Target Price at $58.11

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.1111.

TERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TERN stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of -0.28.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $44,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,578.05. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $571,507.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,969.44. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 155,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.