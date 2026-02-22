Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Receives $124.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,850,300. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,841,000 after buying an additional 94,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after acquiring an additional 898,884 shares during the period. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,539,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,176,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 343,288 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.