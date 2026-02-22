Immunic (IMUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.1022) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IMUX. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Immunic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Immunic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

See Also

