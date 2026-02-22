Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $137.67

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.6667.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on IDACORP in a research report on Friday.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and raised near‑term outlook: IDACORP reported $0.78 EPS for Q4, topping the consensus of $0.74, and reiterated stronger full‑year performance. The beat — plus management’s FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $6.25–$6.45 — supports the stock’s move higher. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year capex and EPS growth target: Management outlined a multi‑year plan (~$7B) and set an ~8% EPS growth target while advancing major projects — signaling commitment to regulated utility investments that should drive rate base growth over time. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend investor appeal: Recent coverage highlights IDA as an attractive dividend stock, reinforcing interest from income‑focused investors given its payout history and regulated utility profile. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Management materials available: The company posted its earnings slide deck and earnings‑call presentation (useful for modelers and analysts reviewing capex phasing, project timelines and rate case assumptions). Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript for detail: The full earnings‑call transcript provides color on cost drivers, customer growth and capital spending priorities — valuable for assessing execution risk. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below some estimates: Q4 revenue of ~$405M was materially under a cited consensus (~$533M), which could reflect timing of recoverable costs or other one‑time items; investors should watch cash flow and regulatory recovery mechanics. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst valuation split and capex execution risk: Coverage notes an analyst valuation split and highlights that higher capex increases execution and financing risk (debt ratios, rate cases). Monitor guidance updates, leverage metrics and returns on major projects. Read More.
IDACORP Stock Performance
Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.84%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.
Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.
