Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

AMGN stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $385.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Amgen by 310.0% during the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 35,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

