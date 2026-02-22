Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.74 and last traded at $121.9340, with a volume of 22821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 2,304,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after buying an additional 2,284,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,977,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,381 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 299,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

