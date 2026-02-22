iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $83.8650, with a volume of 25313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

