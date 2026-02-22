SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.79 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 267913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,688,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,171.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,766,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,493,000 after acquiring an additional 833,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,829,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

