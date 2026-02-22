WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.8750, with a volume of 12976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 678.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Further Reading

