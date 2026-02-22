Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.6470, with a volume of 57709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

