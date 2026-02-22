Contrasting Vyome (HIND) & Its Competitors

Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vyome to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vyome has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyome’s peers have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vyome $8.01 million -$7.13 million -0.02 Vyome Competitors $59.55 million -$32.15 million 4.35

This table compares Vyome and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vyome’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vyome. Vyome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vyome and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33 Vyome Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

Vyome currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 470.34%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vyome is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vyome and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02% Vyome Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Summary

Vyome peers beat Vyome on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vyome

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

