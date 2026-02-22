Head to Head Survey: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Futureworld (OTCMKTS:FWDG)

Futureworld (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Free Report) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futureworld and Cytosorbents”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futureworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents $35.60 million 1.13 -$20.72 million ($0.18) -3.56

Futureworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Futureworld and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futureworld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cytosorbents 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 739.58%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Futureworld.

Profitability

This table compares Futureworld and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futureworld N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -27.77% -101.14% -24.38%

Risk & Volatility

Futureworld has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Futureworld on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futureworld

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, and removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it develops BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove drugs and chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

