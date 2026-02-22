JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $143,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 41,800.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

