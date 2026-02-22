Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $179.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.8889.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.8%

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.19. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.97 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,625,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,273,000 after purchasing an additional 652,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,906,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,076,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 439,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114,621.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,762,000 after buying an additional 343,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.