Camping World (CWH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $1.1617 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -53.76%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $1,787,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 66.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 354,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camping World by 371.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

