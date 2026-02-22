Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $431.2230 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TALO opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Talos Energy has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,423,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2,347.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,628 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

