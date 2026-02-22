Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Receives $290.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.9%

TM stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $322.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

