Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives $2.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.6725.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on shares of Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth $26,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

