Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $212.6740 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.5%

ATEC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,894,711.98. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 60,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $833,260.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,605. This trade represents a 14.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,186,125 shares of company stock worth $44,850,878. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alphatec by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alphatec by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

