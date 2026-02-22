Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $4.3468 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Featured Articles

