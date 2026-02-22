Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.5404 billion for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $243.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.09.

Keysight Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $5,906,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,058,826.32. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,998,347.62. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Storgate LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

