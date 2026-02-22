Amer Sports (AS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $1.9914 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $41.93 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $46.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $39.80 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Featured Stories

