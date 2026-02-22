Analysts Set Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Price Target at $370.67

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price target on Snap-On in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $385.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. Snap-On has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.68.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-On will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total transaction of $3,081,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,332.40. This trade represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $696,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,106.66. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,079 shares of company stock worth $19,482,806. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-On

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in Snap-On by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.9% in the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-On by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Snap-On

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals/dividend support — Snap‑On recently reported an EPS beat for the Feb. 5 quarter ($4.94 vs. $4.86) and declared a quarterly dividend of $2.44 (ex‑div Feb. 24, payable Mar. 10). The combination of an earnings beat and a ~2.5% yield reinforces income appeal and buy‑and‑hold investor support. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary — some brokers remain constructive (Roth MKM reiterated a Buy and raised its $409 target), keeping upside thesis alive despite mixed signals. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Macro/strategy note — Seeking Alpha argues the long‑term outlook is "decent" but flags 2026 as a potentially weaker year, which may temper near‑term enthusiasm without altering longer‑term conviction. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: CFO insider sale — CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares on Feb. 19 at roughly $382, trimming his holding by ~5.7%. Insider sales can be routine (taxes, diversification) but often attract investor attention. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks cuts earnings estimates — Zacks trimmed multiple quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts (small but broad downward revisions across 2026–2028), signaling softer expected near‑term growth and likely pressuring valuations. This is the main headline weighing on the stock today. Read More.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Further Reading

